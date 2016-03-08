Inter, Lautaro training separately with Argentina: the reason

12 November at 09:45
Lautaro Martinez, the Inter and Argentina striker, is training separately from his teammates ahead of the game against Brazil. The team is currently on a training camp in Mallorca, though the number.10 hasn't been able to feature yet.

As reported by TyC Sports, Lautaro is recovering from a blow to the head, which he received in the game against Verona. However, the tests have been positive, but as a precaution, he's training along and his condition will be evaluated in the coming days. 

