Inter, lawyer meets Marotta over Icardi reinstatement
20 March at 18:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, a new meeting took place today between Nicoletti, the lawyer representing Mauro Icardi, and Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta.
Meetings have been held between the two in the past week to discuss the possibility of Icardi's return to the squad; after he was stripped of his captaincy and dropped last month. This punishment came in reaction to the dealings of Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara off the pitch; who pushed too hard for a better deal for her husband and, consequently, has seen him far worse off.
Negotiations of a possible renewal look to not be taking place at this time; with the meeting between Nicoletti and Marotta first instrumental in allowing Icardi to regain his place in the team. From there, the club and Icardi can decide upon the next steps and, barring any future involvement from Wanda Nara, Icardi's time with Inter may not be at an end.
