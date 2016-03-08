Inter, Lazaro arrives in Milan for a medical

Valentino Lazaro looks set to become an Inter player. This morning, around 12, the 23-year old Austrian wing-back arrived at CONI for fitness visits, at the end of which he will sign a five-year contract worth €1.5 million per season. The agreement with Hertha Berlin for the transfer has been reached for days, thanks mainly to the mediation of Federico Pastorello. The German club demanded €25 million, Inter had initially proposed €20. At the end the agreement was found halfway between the two figures: €22 million plus bonuses and the deal was done.



Meanwhile Hertha Berlin have confirmed that they have extended the loan of Liverpool’s Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic for another season. Hertha Berlin has made the official loan purchase for another season from Liverpool by Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic. Hertha Berlin has made the official loan purchase for another season from Liverpool by Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic.

