Inter, Lazaro arrives in Milan for a medical

01 July at 14:15
Valentino Lazaro looks set to become an Inter player. This morning, around 12, the 23-year old Austrian wing-back arrived at CONI for fitness visits, at the end of which he will sign a five-year contract worth €1.5 million per season. The agreement with Hertha Berlin for the transfer has been reached for days, thanks mainly to the mediation of Federico Pastorello. The German club demanded €25 million, Inter had initially proposed €20. At the end the agreement was found halfway between the two figures: €22 million plus bonuses and the deal was done.

Meanwhile Hertha Berlin have confirmed that they have extended the loan of Liverpool's Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic for another season.
 

