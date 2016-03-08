Inter, Lazaro: 'Conte convinced me to come to Milan and gave me courage'
26 November at 16:30Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro discussed the Nerazzurri and their coach Antonio Conte in an interview with German tabloid Berliner Kurier via Calciomercato.com today.
"Conte is the man who finally convinced me to come to Milan. He absolutely wanted me and made that clear to me in advance in many phone calls. Conte is a world-class coach, meticulous and a lover of tactics, who takes his players and teams to another level.”
The 23-year-old Austrian, who joined the Nerazzurri from Hertha Berlin in the summer, touched on some of the difficulties he’s faced since joining the club.
“There were a lot of new things. A bigger club with even bigger ambitions, new teammates, new language. I felt good in the pre-season until I had an injury that made me skip part of the preparations. It was an annoying situation because I was training separately while the guys were working in groups. The team started the season brilliantly by winning the first games. There was no reason for the coach to change the starters. Conte was very important to me at the time because he gave me courage and told me that I should wait for my chance. And it actually came.”
Lazaro then spoke about his Serie A debut.
“A huge feeling. The assist in Verona? A very special moment. For that moment I worked hard. On Instagram I saw some videos in which the fans stood up and applauded me. I'd be lying if I said it's not good for me.”
The 23-year-old Austrian midfielder has made five appearances for Inter so far this season, slowly making his way into the club’s squad after a slow start to the season. His performances against both Bologna and Hellas Verona excited fans and Conte alike, suggesting that he will be a regular rotation player for the Nerazzurri.
