Inter, Lazaro: West Ham interested but player is not for sale

Austrian International Valentino Lazaro has had a mixed start to his 2019/20 campaign with Italian side Inter. After a shaky first couple of performances, Valentino has sprung to life with noteworthy displays against Bologna & Hellas Verona.



This has prompted interested from England, where West Ham United have been said to be keeping tabs on the former Hertha Berlin man, as reported by Italian media outlet FcInternews.



After notably taking his time to become accustomed to Serie A and the style of play, Lazaro and agent Max Hagmayr were growing concerned about playing time.



However, Conte reassured all parties involved just before the Derby D'Italia against Juventus in October, that more playing time was on the cards shortly. Following this it has become clear that Lazaro has slotted in well to Conte's tactical set up.

The reports from FcInternews detail how West Ham have expressed their interest in the 23-year old, however Inter have firmly told the East London club that Valentino is not for sale.



This should not come as a surprise as Inter have only just spent €24 million on the player, who was identified for his youth, tenacity and energy, all fundamental qualities to Antonio Conte.



Anthony Privetera