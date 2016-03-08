Inter 1-0 Lazio: FT, D'Ambrosio scores the winner

Inter host Lazio tonight at the San Siro as the Nerazzurri look to keep their lead at the top of the league table, after a perfect start to the championship.



Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte has guided the Milanese club to four wins in their opening four games, leaving them two points of defending champions Juventus, Conte’s former team as both a player and a manager.



Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio is off to a rocky start to the season, starting strongly with a victory against Sampdoria before a disappointing 1-1 draw against Roma in the Rome derby left the Biancocelesti low of confidence, leading to a painful 2-1 defeat to SPAL, despite being 1-0 up.



Whilst Conte looks to continue his team’s momentum and keep the pressure on the Bianconeri in the title race, Inzaghi is looking to return to a consistent state of winning and keep his side’s confidence and mentality under control.













Apollo Heyes