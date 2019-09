Referee: Maresca

Assistants: Alassio, Paganessi

Fourth official: Fabbri

VAR: Calvarese

Assistant VAR: Meli

Ahead of the clash between Inter and Lazio on Wednesday evening, Serie A have announced the referees for the mid-week round. Fabio Maresca will officiate the game, while Calvarese will be in charge of VAR. Take a look below for the full team.