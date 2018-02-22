Inter lead chase to sign Chelsea, Spurs target

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Serie A giants Inter are currently leading the chase to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.



The 20-year-old Chiesa has emerged as one of the best Italian youngsters in the world right now and a lot big clubs in Italy have been looking at him.



Gazzetta dello Sport though, report that while La Viola are unwilling to let him go, a fee in the region of 50 to 60 million euros can convince them into selling their prized asset.



It is said that Napoli did make the opening offer before the nerazzurri did, but Chiesa's entourage prefers a move to the San Siro over a one to the Stadio San Paolo.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)