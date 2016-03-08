Inter lead race against Juve and Napoli for Fiorentina starlet: the situation
16 March at 14:00Even if all football is stopped, with the hope that the Coronavirus pandemic will improve eventually, there is one thing that never stops: the transfer market. One of the clubs well aware of this is Inter Milan who, awaiting the resumption of Serie A, are already planning for the next campaign.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), the big goal for the summer was set in the midfield. A player that the Nerazzurri have followed since October and with whom the top management has fallen in love with: Gaetano Castrovilli.
Marotta and Ausilio moved well ahead of the competition (Juventus and Inter are interested in the player). As said, already in October there were the first contacts with Fiorentina, which in the following months were deepened.
However, there are obstacles to overcome. Rocco Commisso does not want to sell his star player and Castrovilli signed a new contract in October, binding him to the club at least until June 2024. The asking price is over 40 million euros, the same dictated by the last offer received for the player: that of Napoli, which in the final rush of the winter transfer market offered 35 million plus 5 million in bonuses but the offer was declined.
To decrease the cash outlay, Inter could offer a technical counterpart to Fiorentina in the deal. However, one thing is certain, Castrovilli is a big goal for the Nerazzurri and Antonio Conte has given the go-ahead to conclude the operation. As soon as football resumes in all respects, talks between Inter and Fiorentina will resume.
