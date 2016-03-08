Inter lead race to sign Liverpool, Juventus target
24 June at 11:25Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly leading the race to sign Juventus and Liverpool target Mateo Kovacic this summer.
Kovacic joined Real Madrid from the nerazzurri in the summer of 2015 and while the move was a hyped one, the Croatian has failed to break into the Los Blancos first team, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro already well established in the side.
Correire dello Sport believe that while Juventus and Liverpool are in the race to sign the Croatian midfielder, Inter are leading the race to have the player back in their ranks.
Kovacic has recently expressed his willingness to leave Real Madrid for more opportunities and Inter could be willing to bring him back to the San Siro.
The player is set to be the centre of attention this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments