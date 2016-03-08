Inter left impressed by Tonali in an impressive performance
07 April at 12:35Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly scouted Sandro Tonali during Brescia's 2-0 win over Venezia yesterday.
Tonali scored once and assisted once during the win and the Inter scouts were left dazzled by the impressive showing from the man who is often known as the 'next Andrea Pirlo'.
Tuttosport say that the performance has convinced Inter that they should sign him in the summer.
They state that Beppe Marotta will do everything to convince Massimo Cellino in an attempt to sign Tonali in the summer. But the tries won't be without competition from Juventus, AC Milan and Roma.
Inter will attempt to sign the player on a permanent basis will loan him back to Brescia for about a season. Cellino will listen to offers of only more than 25 million euros.
