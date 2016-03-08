Former Inter Milan star Ivan Zamorano has revealed that Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is the perfect strike partner for Inter star Mauro Icardi.Zamorano played for Inter for a period of five years from 1996 to 2001 after he joined Real Madrid for a fee of about 2 million euros. The Chilean striker appeared over 100 times for the nerazzurri in that five-year period.In an interview that Zamorano gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, he revealed that Man United forward Lukaku is the perfect strike partner for Mauro Icardi.He said: "If you ask me to choose a player and it's all right, I say Hazard, he's a big guy, or Lukaku, why not, he and Icardi could play together, even though they're two very strong strikers in the area."Lukaku has scored four times in the World Cup so far, with Belgium's Round of 16 game against Japan coming up later today.