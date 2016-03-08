Inter legend confirms Icardi will stay
25 July at 16:55Former Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti has confirmed Mauro Icardi's stay at the nerazzurri.
Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world and was the Serie A's joint highest scorer last season having scored 29 times. Reports have linked the Argentine with moves to Real Madrid and Chelsea.
In an interview that Zanetti recently gave to Fox Sports Argentina, he confirmed that Icardi will stay at Inter this summer. He said: "Mauro is staying at Inter. He is fine with us. As soon as the market ends, we will negotiate and he will renew a new contract. He is very happy with us.
"He behaves like me: he called Lautaro, he got all his teammates, he's the first to explain Inter to newcomers, he's a great professional. "
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
