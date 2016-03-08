Inter legend delivers verdict on summer signings

Inter legend Marco Materazzi has delivered his verdict on the nerazzurri's summer signings.



Currently at the top of the Serie A table, Inter have a 100 percent record heading into their Champions League clash against Barcelona. They've beaten Milan and Lazio in their last two Serie A games, having conceded only two goals so far this season.



In an interview that former Inter defender Materazzi gave to Marca in Spain, he talked about the summer signings that his former club made.



He said: ​"Godin brings great experience. He has the advantage that Simeone's philosophy is very close to Conte's. The adaptation will be easier. Sanchez was one of the last to arrive. The preparation in England is different than in Italy, patience is needed.



"Lukaku is a player who sacrifices himself a lot for the team. He is expected to score 20, 30, 40 goals but he is much more than that."