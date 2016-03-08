Inter legend has harsh words for Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez

Giuseppe Bergomi, Inter Milan legend, spoke to Sky Sport about the current state of his former club - including having some harsh words to say about Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez:"From the Inter campaign we expected a different team, in the summer we thought we could fight with Napoli behind Juventus. Inter made a great streak of victories after Tottenham convinced he could chase the Bianconeri and this it was the biggest mistake, you have to think of yourself not to the others. Now the problem is above all mental."It ends the year beating Naples and Empoli and also the performances of Icardi were level: after the stop three games where also with Sassuolo went well 0-0. The team creates little, does not transmit emotions and Icardi moves very little, is no longer that of the final of 2018, but not even that rapacious and lucid, given the errors of today. On Lautaro Martinez I have not seen much yet, it will be my fault, but when I play it I do not see him doing much, it will be because the team does not help him, I do not know."

