Inter legend: 'I will prefer Icardi over Lukaku'

15 July at 19:30
Inter legend Sandro Mazzola has claimed that he would prefer Inter to keep Mauro Icardi over moving for Romelu Lukaku.

The nerazzurri are still negotiating in the deal which could see Lukaku come to the San Siro, with Manchester United making it difficult for the Italian giants to sign the Belgian.

In an interview that Mazzola gave to NewNotizie, he said: "As for the attack Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko are two points of global value, but I will always choose Mauro Icardi. Between Lukaku and the Bosnian I would always choose Maurito, he is an incredible footballer and I sorry to see it on the market."

