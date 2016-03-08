Former Inter sensation Ronaldo has become the majority owner of Liga side Valladolid, Goal.com report.

The recently-promoted side put in a great shift to lose 1-0 to Barcelona at home last week, and reports that Ronaldo would pour in €30 million to make the acquisition emerged around that time.

The ex-Barca, Inter, Real Madrid and Milan striker has allowed current president Carlos Suarez to remain in place, while taking over the role of President of the Board of Directors.

Ronaldo was unveiled at a press conference on Monday, having first visited the local council.

"We want to grow and reach where our will allows us," Ronaldo said. "I will use four words to define our politics: Competitiveness, Transparency, Revolution and Social. I assure you that you will find me as a lover of Castilla-Leon, Valladolid and Real Valladolid."

"The deal was closed on Wednesday," Suarez added. "Ronaldo acquired 51% of the shares in a personal capacity. It was at the end of July when we started talking.

"It was not an economic issue, but now Valladolid can play in other leagues, Ronaldo puts us on the map now. I thought it was the best for the club, and that's what I bet, you'll see that it's the ideal option for Valladolid."