Inter legend urges Icardi not to join Juve

05 July at 21:44
Inter legend Sandro Mazzola, has urged Mauro Icardi not to join Juventus.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Mazzola said, "I love Icardi, I would like to hold him back. I hope he never goes to Juventus.

“With those jerseys there, in that environment, in my opinion, he would not be well off."

Icardi is set to leave Inter after being told he is not part of head coach Antonio Conte’s plans. The club are trying to sign Man United forward Lukaku to lead the line.

The former attacking midfielder went on to state that Napoli would be “Better for him ".
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.