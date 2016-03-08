Inter legend urges Icardi not to join Juve

Inter legend Sandro Mazzola, has urged Mauro Icardi not to join Juventus.



Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Mazzola said, "I love Icardi, I would like to hold him back. I hope he never goes to Juventus.



“With those jerseys there, in that environment, in my opinion, he would not be well off."



Icardi is set to leave Inter after being told he is not part of head coach Antonio Conte’s plans. The club are trying to sign Man United forward Lukaku to lead the line.



The former attacking midfielder went on to state that Napoli would be “Better for him ".



