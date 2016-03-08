Inter legend Zanetti: 'We can beat Juventus'

Il vice presidente @javierzanetti incontra gli #InterFans a Nanchino: "L'obiettivo è rendere orgogliosi questi tifosi e chi ama l'Inter"





Inter Milan legend and the club's vice president Javier Zanetti met the club's fans in China and he said that Inter can beat Juventus and are well equipped to do so.Zanetti visited Nanjing in China to meet the nerazzurri fans at the Suning Sports Shangmao Flagship Sports. And he told the club's official website: "The goal of all time is to pay tribute to these fans, to those who love Inter, with the daily work that brings the club to the excellence it deserves "."Here comes the crucial month of December and I hope that we should be optimistic because thanks to the work of Spalletti and the guys there may is great satisfaction.