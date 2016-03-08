Inter, Leicester's Slimani was incredibly close to joining last month: the situation
03 February at 21:00Leicester owned striker Islam Slimani was very close to a move to Inter last month, but a small detail made the deal collapse, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 31-year-old Algerian forward, currently on loan at French side Monaco, was one of the main attacking targets that the Nerazzurri’s management was working to sign in the final days of the January transfer window. The club wanted to a player to provide back up to Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.
The negotiations were very advanced, the report continues, with both Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio immediately reaching an agreement with the player. However, there was a small detail that caused the operation to collapse, in part due to the small amount of time remaining in the transfer window.
Slimani has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Monaco so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
