Inter, Leonardo: 'Icardi-PSG? The future depends on him'

After a very complicated season with Inter last time out, the striker has been a success for Paris Saint-Germain so far: 13 goals in 16 games, including 5 goals in the Champions League. Obviously, Leonardo is very pleased with the Argentine, who will have a say at the end of the season.

Even if PSG decide to active the buy-out clause in the contract, Icardi will have to reach an agreement on the personal terms with the club. In the interview, Leonardo made this very clear, stating that the future is in the Argentine's own hands.

"The redemption from Inter? His future depends on him, it's still 5 months away and it's important, but we are very happy with him. His future is in his hands," Leonardo stated.

It remains to be seen what will happen at the end of the season, though PSG definitely seem willing to trigger the clause.