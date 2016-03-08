Inter likely to conclude signing of Spurs’ Eriksen by Friday
20 January at 19:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are likely to conclude the signing of English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen by Friday, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected a number of offers for an extension in order to leave the club in the near future.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in Eriksen who are eager to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign where they are involved in a league title race with Juventus.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club are likely to complete the signing of the versatile midfielder this week in a deal worth of €18 million.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.
Since then, the 27-year-old has represented his current club in 304 matches in all competitions, managing to score 69 goals along with providing 89 assists.
