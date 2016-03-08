Inter likely to sing Llorente: report

Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan are in the market to sign a backup for club-record signing Romelu Lukaku, but till now they have faced disappointment in that regard.



The Nerazzurri have been linked heavily with AS Roma’s Eden Dzeko but the former Manchester City striker ended up extending his contract with the club.



However, it seems that the Milan-based club are finally coming to an end of their pursuit of a backup striker as they are closing in on acquiring the services of free-agent Fernando Llorente, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.



The 34-year-old is looking for a new club after his contract with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur came to end earlier in the summer.

