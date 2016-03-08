Inter line-up move for Barcelona star as they consider alternatives for Modric

Not only Modric, but Inter have also another Croatian dream for their midfield.

Luka Modric is still a target but in Spain, there are rumors about Los Blancos' desire to extend the contract of their player which currently expires in June 2020.



That’s why Marotta and Ausilio have begun to focus also on a compatriot of the Balòn d’Or.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, in fact, Inter are closely following the situation of Ivan Rakitic, playmaker of Barcelona, who is risking to find less space in the Blaugrana after the arrivals of de Jong and Rabiot who will join the Camp Nou next season.



The Croatian player, at Barcelona, is on a € 5 million-a-year deal per season plus bonuses and his current Barcelona deal runs through 2021. Barcelona do not consider as a priority for the renewal of his contract. The Nerazzurri are trying to take advantage of this situation and to understand if it’s possible to start a negotiation with both the player and the Blaugrana.

