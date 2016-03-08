Inter linked De Paul: 'I don't have to prove anything to anyone'
22 December at 13:55Udinese playmaker Rodrigo De Paul scored the opening goal in the match against Cagliari. After the match he took the time to speak to the Friulian club (reported via FcInterNews) where the Argentine expressed himself in this way:
"I don't think I have to prove anything to anyone, those who know me know what I can and what I can't do but I always want to give my best and improve. Goals certainly gives me confidence but as I said I don't have to score now, I'm playing in another role but I'm happy that it served to bring home the three points ".
Anthony Privetera
