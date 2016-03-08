Inter and Tottenham consider shock swap deal
31 May at 11:30Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Inter Milan could explore the possibility of doing a swap deal with Tottenham Hotspur involving Mousa Dembele and Ivan Perisic.
Mousa Dembele's current contract at Tottenham expires in the summer of 2019 and his agent has made it clear that he will not sign pen an extension with the club. Inter have been linked with him over the last few months. He has been a vital player for Spurs over the last three seasons.
While reports have linked Ivan Perisic with a move to Spurs, Corriere dello Sport report that Inter could look at doing a swap deal involving Perisic and Dembele.
Perisic had drawn links with Manchester United last summer and was a subject of multiple bids too, but a move failed to materialised as the nerazzurri rejected all approaches from the Red Devils.
Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 and has impressed for the club since then. This season, the Croatian scored 11 times in the Serie A , assisting nine times in 37 appearances.
Here is a gallery of Tottenham Hotspur targets this summer:
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments