Inter look for options to sign Biraghi: here they are
14 August at 22:55Serie A giants Inter are looking for ways to bring Cristiano Biraghi back to the club this summer.
The 26-year-old full-back has been one of Fiorentina's most important players in recent seasons and has also become a part of the Italian national side during his time at the La Viola.
We understand that with Antonio Conte desperate to sign an LB, Biraghi is a firm target and that can't happen unless Inter ship Dalbert out of the club this summer.
Inter have already tried for a swap deal between the two players but Dalbert is against the idea as he'd prefer another club but not Fiorentina, as things stand.
The idea of offering him back to Nice has cropped up and it will be followed very soon and Dalbert will be open to that plan- just like Biraghi, who will be open to rejoining Inter this summer.
This one deal can lead to a couple of returns back home.
Go to comments