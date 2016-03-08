Inter look to double Lautaro Martinez wage

Lautaro.Martinez.Inter.esultanza.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
11 October at 12:30
Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez is quickly becoming a key part of the Inter Milan set-up. After signing from Argentine outfit Racing Club last summer, he has made a name for himself in Nerazzurri colours. 

The Argentine is one of the perfect players for Conte's system and proves to be a valuable part of the Inter system.

Lautaro has made so much of an impact that the Nerazzurri are considering a new contract for the forward. The Argentine striker currently earns 1.5 million euros per season but the club would like to extend his deal, bumping his wage up to 3 million euros in the process.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.