Inter look to double Lautaro Martinez wage
11 October at 12:30Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez is quickly becoming a key part of the Inter Milan set-up. After signing from Argentine outfit Racing Club last summer, he has made a name for himself in Nerazzurri colours.
The Argentine is one of the perfect players for Conte's system and proves to be a valuable part of the Inter system.
Lautaro has made so much of an impact that the Nerazzurri are considering a new contract for the forward. The Argentine striker currently earns 1.5 million euros per season but the club would like to extend his deal, bumping his wage up to 3 million euros in the process.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments