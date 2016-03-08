Inter look to extend contract of Juventus target
30 June at 11:25Serie A giants Inter are reportedly ready to offer Argentine forward Mauro Icardi a contract extension.
Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world over the last few seasons and he has attracted interest from a host of clubs including Real Madrid and Juventus. He was the joint highest scorer in the Serie A last season, scoring 29 times.
Corriere della Sera report that Inter are now willing to extend Icardi's contract at the club this summer, despite talks of a swap deal with Juventus involving Gonzalo Higuain.
It will be tough to strike an agreement though, as Icardi will want 8 million euros a season wage.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments