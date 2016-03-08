Inter look to follow Lautaro example as they target another Racing man

24 April at 16:45
Inter Milan purchased young Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez from Argentine giants Racing Club last summer, adding the youngster to their roster of attackers. Since then, Martinez has played much more than he was expected to, having replaced Mauro Icardi whilst the contract stalemate went on between the player and his wife-agent Wanda Nara, and Inter Milan. 

Now, Inter are looking to follow their own example and are once again targeting a Racing Club man, this time 25-year-old full-back Renzo Savaria. The right-back has a €15m release clause and Inter are likely to exercise this to get the deal over the line.

