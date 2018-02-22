Inter look to land Sassuolo star in a swap deal
30 May at 10:55Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Inter Milan are willing to do a swap deal with Sassuolo to land winger Matteo Politano this summer.
The 24-year-old Politano has become an important player for Sassuolo over the last two seasons and has been one of the most vital ones too. This season, the Italian international appeared 36 times in the Serie A, scoring ten times and assisting four times.
Corriere dello Sport report that Inter want to sign Politano by offering Sassuolo a swap deal involving one of their young talents.
In recent days, the nerazzurri have offered some of their young players to Sassuolo in an attempt to land Politano.
Federico DiMarco, Andrea Pinamonti and Zinho Vanheudson have been offered. So have Federico Bardi and Samuele Longo.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
