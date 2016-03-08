Inter look to Manchester United and Juventus target if they sell Icardi
09 August at 11:00The transfer sagas of Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appear not quite be over just yet. Icardi has been strongly linked away from the Nerazzurri this summer, with a number of clubs interested, such as Juventus, Roma and Napoli; yet Icardi has taken a stance of not wanting to leave and is making things difficult for Inter.
Meanwhile, Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been 'close', as per reports, to moves to PSG, Juventus and Manchester United this summer; although so far any move has yet to materialise.
To Inter now, the Sergej hypothesis is restarting. The club were linked with Milinkovic-Savic last summer but could not afford a move for the Serbian. This summer, as per the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter could try again but only if they are able to sell Icardi.
Lazio value Milinkovic-Savic at around 100 million euros and after the purchase of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, the Nerazzurri may struggle to meet this figure without big sales in the closing weeks of the transfer market.
