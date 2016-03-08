Inter look to offload midfielder to China to pursue Barcelona star
05 July at 09:45Radja Nainggolan's time in Milan has not particularly gone to plan. Last summer, the Belgian midfielder switched from Roma to Inter Milan, with the Giallorossi receiving cash plus Italian starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, who had a breakthrough season, in return for the controversial Belgian.
Since then, Nainggolan has played decently for Inter but has been nothing to truly write home about. For this reason, the club are looking to offload him this summer, with the Nerazzurri having already reportedly proposed the player to his old club Roma, who denied the opportunity to re-sign him.
As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are now attempting to offload Nainggolan to any interested club, with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, owned by the same people who own Inter, reportedly keen on the midfielder.
New Inter head coach Antonio Conte wants to replace Nainggolan with Arturo Vidal, the former Juventus and Bayern Munich midfielder who currently plays for La Liga giants Barcelona.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments