Inter look to two Premier League players to solve their full-back problem

Once again full backs will be at the center of the next Inter Milan transfer window. An area of ​​field in which, in recent years, important investments have been made from an economic point of view, which have not turned out to be such sound investments from a sporting perspective. Danilo D'Ambrosio (who could soon renew his contract) and Kwadwo Asamoah will be confirmed, Cedric will return to Southampton while Dalbert's future is increasingly a question mark. And so there could be two new arrivals.

The first target is Matteo Darmian, in January Inter had set the deal with agent Tullio Tinti. Manchester United exercised their option to extend the contract of the former Torino player until 2020, but Darmian has decided to return to Italy and push for the Nerazzurri. Inter’s second target also comes from the Premier League: as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have been monitoring Emerson Palmieri, also eager to move to get more first team football, in order to earn a place in Roberto Mancini's Italy ahead of Euro 2020.