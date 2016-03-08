Inter look to use Zaniolo to secure Dzeko signing
15 July at 10:45Inter Milan have their heart set on signing Roma's experienced Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko. The former Manchester City striker has been linked heavily with a move to Inter this summer but matters became complicated for the Nerazzurri after Roma met their capital gains needs by the start of July and, therefore, were in no rush to sell Dzeko for cheap.
Originally, Roma wanted 10 million euros for the forward but, after the turn of the month, they raised their asking price to 20 million and talks began to stall. However, with Inter's most recent offer at 12 million euros, there is a solution.
Inter still have a sell-on clause, at 15%, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in youngster Nicolo Zaniolo, who left the club for Roma last summer as a part of the deal to bring Radja Nainggolan to Milan. Inter are reportedly prepared to give up this clause, amid rumours linking Zaniolo to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Juventus, that would amount for 7.5m if the midfielder fetches an expected 50m price-tag.
This, therefore would make up the difference in the bid and Inter could use this to get a deal for Dzeko over the line.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments