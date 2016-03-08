Inter looking at Petagna as alternative to Giroud: the idea
19 December at 17:20Inter are still searching for backup for striker Romelu Lukaku and an alternative to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been identified, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri appreciate the need for more attacking depth in the squad and due to the risk, that the club won’t be able to secure the signature of Giroud, they have been considering alternatives. Andrea Petagna of SPAL has now been noted as a potential option.
The Nerazzurri have been discussing the player with his club, the report highlights, although due to SPAL’s precarious position in the league table they may be hesitant to lose their main striker. Inter are working out how to convince the club to lose the Italian forward, but are still hoping to secure either Petagna or Giroud in January as they look to continue the fight with Juventus for the league title this season.
Apollo Heyes
