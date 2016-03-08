Inter looking to replace Perisic with Ilicic

Ivan Perisic has had his suitcases ready since January and Inter are moving to fill the gap that the Croatian will leave on the wing. Among the many names being considered to replace the World Cup runner up (Pepé, Chiesa and Berwijn above all), the Nerazzurri are evaluating Josip Ilicic as an option after numerous impressive seasons at Atalanta, none more so than the current one, in which he has 12 goals and 9 assists, as he has helped to lift Atalanta to 5th position, and opened up the possibility of Champions League football next season.

As reported by SportMediaset, Ilicic has a valuation of €15-20 million, which considering the performance of the Slovenian, would make this a very tempting business proposition for Inter. Perisic is unlikely to be allowed to leave for anything less than €40 million, which would mean that Inter would be replacing the Croatian with a similarly talented player but pocketing a nice sum from the transaction.