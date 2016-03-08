Inter looking to sign a top player for the attack: the names

Inter Milan have not yet secured qualification for the next edition of the Champions League but are already planning for next season and want to reinforce the team at Luciano Spalletti's disposal well to perhaps being capable of competing on more fronts next season.



The attack will likely go through a minor revolution, with the Nerazzurri management looking to sign a top player for the winger positions, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.



The two names considered are Nicolas Pepe and Federico Chiesa. The Fiorentina man is considered the ideal top player to start the new project with either Spalletti or Conte on the bench. The competition of Juve is very strong but Inter do not intend to give up and want to make a big investment for the Italian jewel.



Chiesa would fit both in Spalletti's 4-2-3-1 and Conte's 3-5-2 and above all, he would be an investment for the future, an element capable of being the column of the team for several years.



Lille's Pepe, despite having different characteristics, is greatly appreciated too. The president of the French club admitted that the player is very likely to leave next summer and Inter remain attentive on this front, despite the huge interest from various other top clubs, including Bayern Munich.