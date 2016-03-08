Inter continue to plow forward in the opening stages of the summer transfer market. In addition to Nainggolan, the Nerazzurri club are now trying to sign Bordeaux’s Malcom, who has been in the sights of Arsenal, and Sporting midfielder William Carvalho, a West Ham targetThe first represents the first winger target, but he has prohibitive costs and to date the French club is not open to a discount and temporary deal, opting for a permanent sale, while Inter would like a loan between 5 and 7 million euro and a right of redemption at 40. But keep an eye on the will of the player, who wants to come to Italy and could push to be sold before the meeting of Bordeaux next Friday.William Carvalho is appearing more realistic. The extremely chaotic situation at Sporting Lisbon and the risk of the consensual termination of the contract is good news for Inter. They have a few options on the table that could be used in a deal, including Eder, Karamoh and Biabiany.