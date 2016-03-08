Inter looking to sign Viviano as a free agent, set to take his medicals today
10 February at 14:30Inter are worried about the physical condition of captain Samir Handanovic and may look to sign Emiliano Viviano as a free agent soon, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are concerned about Handanovic’s physical condition and want to ensure they have strong back up, in case the 35-year-old is injured again. Inter coach Antonio Conte isn’t convinced by the performances of Italian shot stopper Daniele Padelli, which is why the club are looking for a new short-term alternative.
Viviano is currently a free agent and has been in Milan for the last few weeks, looking for a new club, the report continues. The Nerazzurri could offer him a short-term contract but it will depend on the results of his medical examinations, which are due to be carried out this afternoon. The player’s last game came for SPAL back in May of last year, which is why Inter are worried he won’t be fit enough.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments