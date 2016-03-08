Inter looking to strike contract renewal deal with Man United, City and Barcelona target

05 November at 17:15
Inter are pushing for the renewal of Milan Skriniar''s contract, despite the market rumours circulating regarding the Slovakian international, with Manchester City, United and Barcelona observing the situation with interest.

As reported by FCInterNews.it, in recent days there have been new contacts between sporting director Piero Ausilio and the entourage of the defender to try and strike a deal.

