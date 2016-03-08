Inter, Luis Figo comments on Dzeko rumours
31 March at 17:15Former Inter Milan and Portuguese legend Luis Figo often takes the time to speak to the press about the state of his old club. Most recently, Figo has commented on the rumours linking Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko to Inter; with the Bosnian's contract with Roma expiring in the summer of 2020.
Speaking on N1, Figo said:
"I am always convinced that if you have quality and personality you can play in a top club. The important thing is to show them, because sometimes you have the quality but then when you have to compete at high levels you can't play like you should. But if you have talent you can feel great at every big club."
Dzeko will not likely come cheap for the Nerazzurri; who are likely to have to pay around €20m or more for the Bosnian. West Ham are also interested in signing Dzeko; with the Premier League side reportedly considering a bid of around €15m for the Roma forward.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments