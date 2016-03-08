Inter, Lukaku: Fans vote Rom man of the match against Napoli
08 January at 23:15A poll released via the official Inter website has confirmed the latest results for their Man of the Match tradition in 2019/20.
Unsurprisingly, Nerazzurri fans opted for Romelu Lukaku as their Man of the Match, the Belgian sweeping up 74.2% of the votes after his impressive brace.
Dutch central defender Stefan De Vrij came in second (15.6%), while Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez came third after he bagged another goal (7.5%). Captain and goalkeeper Handanovic was fourth (2.7%) for his world class save in the first half.
Anthony Privetera
