Inter, Lukaku: 'Man United? I wanted to leave...'

Ex-Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku spoke to ESPN (via Calciomercato.com) about Inter, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Inter vs Schalke in the 1998 UEFA Cup final? Yes I remember this game well, it was the first time that I watched a final. Inter? I needed this move. It was the perfect moment for me to leave England and I absolutely love Inter Milan. We have a great group here and we know that we can build something special. Conte? He is the right leader for us, he is one of the best out there. He knows what it takes to build a winning side. I want to help Inter win titles. Man United? As I said, I wanted to leave since it was the perfect moment for me to leave England. Teammates? Everyone welcomed me with open arms, they embrace me and I surely embrace them. Italian language? I still have to learn certain things but I am comfortable. Win? Well we know that it's a process, we take it one day at a time. We are learning and working hard everyday so we have to continue like this. Lautaro? He is solid, he knows how to get the ball to me. Weight? I normally digest food very quickly so it was never a problem. The nutritionist told me that this isn't the case anymore so I have to be more careful. I am at a good weight now so I am happy...'. More to come....