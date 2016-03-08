Inter, Lukaku sends message to fans following derby win

Inter have collected 12 out of 12 possible points from the first four games of the season, and Lukaku urged his side to keep moving in the same direction: "What a victory! Let's continue like this".

Romelu Lukaku scored the second goal for Inter during their clash with Milan in the derby last night, thus securing the win for the Nerazzurri. On his official Instagram page, the Belgian striker published a message to the fans.