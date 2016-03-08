Inter: Lukaku to hold talks with Solskjaer about Man Utd exit today
01 July at 16:00With Serie A giants Inter still hovering around Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian is set to hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to discuss his future at the club today.
Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter as he reportedly wants to leave the Old Trafford club this summer. We have previously reported that Lukaku has already agreed personal terms with the nerazzurri as both clubs are now discussing about how to strike a deal.
We now understand that Lukaku will hold talks with Solskjaer today in an attempt to clarify his future and that could see him get pushed closer to the exit door.
United players came back to Carrington training ground earlier today to hold medicals and get their fitness back on track for the upcoming Tour to Australia and Asia next week.
While Lukaku wasn't spotted coming to the training ground, he has already started training for his next club during the vacations that the players were given. He is keen on getting up and running as soon as the new season starts and had already recovered from the fatigue of playing for Belgium.
As things stand, Inter are set to make a two-year long loan deal offer to United and they'll have the obligation of buying him on a permanent basis for 60 million euros. They'll pay 10 million euros for each season.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey
