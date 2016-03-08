Inter, Lukaku to miss Barcelona clash but may be fit for Derby d'Italia
01 October at 21:00Inter striker Romelu Lukaku will be forced to miss tomorrow’s Champions League game against Barcelona but should be fit in time for the Derby d’Italia, according to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 26-year-old Belgian striker felt strong pain as a result of quadriceps fatigue, and as a result won’t be able to feature for the Nerazzurri in the second game of their Champions League campaign against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
However, the Nerazzurri are hoping that the former Manchester United forward will be fit and ready to play against Juventus this week, in one of the most important Derby d’Italia’s in recent memory.
The Nerazzurri are currently top of the league table after a perfect start to the season, winning all six of their opening games under the guidance of former Juventus and Italy coach Antonio Conte. The 50-year-old Italian will be facing his former club this weekend.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments