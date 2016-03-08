Inter, Lukaku will be ready for Juve clash: the details
03 October at 20:30Fresh from the trip back Milan, Inter resumed training today ahead of the big game against Juventus on Sunday evening. Even though they are disappointed with the result against Barcelona, they will have a chance to redeem themselves this weekend.
Furthermore, as reported by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), Romelu Lukaku will be back at Antonio Conte's disposal for the game. The Belgian was suffering from muscle fatigue which stopped him to take part in the encounter with Barcelona.
As the report adds, Lukaku will play from start to take on the Juventus defenders. Inter are currently two points ahead of the Bianconeri and will surely look to extend their lead at the top, thus putting further pressure on Maurizio Sarri's men ahead of the upcoming games.
The Nerazzurri had the lead for a long time against Barcelona last night but eventually lost by two goals to one. Despite this, they played wonderful football throughout the game, really bringing it to the Catalan side.
