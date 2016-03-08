Inter 'Made in France': after Giroud there is also interest in Bayern star
20 March at 16:00During the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, football has stopped all over the world, at least on the pitch. Off the field, on the other hand, the transfer market is still progressing swiftly, with many clubs aware of the necessity to improve for the upcoming season.
One of the teams most aware of this is Inter Milan, who want to improve a lot. The first sign of this was the acquisition of a player of Christian Eriksen's calibre and the Nerazzurri want to continue to invest to improve the quality of their midfield.
For this reason, a new name has emerged, that of a world champion: Corentin Tolisso who no longer seems to have much to share with Bayern Munich. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), the Bavarians have informed him of their intention to get rid of him at the end of the season, despite a contract valid until 2022.
The price? 35 million, not a euro more or another less. A lot of money, when you consider than in 2017 the champions of Germany snatched him from Lyon for 41.5 million, despite the competition of several teams, including Inter.
However, what frightens the Nerazzurri is the salary of the player (7 million net per season). This slows down the ambitions slightly. But with Tolisso on his way out of the Allianz Arena, this obstacle could be eliminated eventually.
And it does not end with Tolisso. Inter remain interested in Olivier Giroud, despite the failure to sign him in the January transfer market. The Frenchman has found more space after the transfer market but his contract at the Stamford Bridge expires in June, which could see him join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer.
