Inter ‘made promise’ to Tottenham star
16 June at 16:50Inter are strongly interested in signing Tottenham midfielder star Mousa Dembélé.
The agents of the Belgium International met Inter’s chiefs earlier this week but, for now, Inter have not reached any agreement with the Premier League giants who demands € 30 million to sell the player.
Dembélé, who is not going to extend his expiring contract with the Spurs, has no agreement with Inter either but the Serie A giants are pushing to persuade the player to give his green light to move to Serie A.
The 30-year-old has received a few interesting offers from China and Inter can’t match the economic offer made to the experienced midfielder.
According to Sky Sport however, the nerazzurri are trying to persuade Dembélé offering him to join Jiangsu Suning after one or two years at the San Siro.
The Chinese group ‘Suning’ owns both Inter and Jiangsu and would have no problem in moving the Belgian star to the Far East at the end of his adventure with Inter.
